Highest rated position players in MLB The Show 22

MLB players are the best in the world at what they do. Baseball players can do amazing things, from hitting long home runs off 100 miles per hour pitches to running down and diving for balls in the gap. We love watching these guys doing the things they do best. Here are the best-rated position players in MLB The Show 22.

This list is current as of the game’s early launch. As time goes on, rosters and players will receive updates and will likely change, so there may be some movement on this list.

10. Jose Ramirez

OVR 94

Jose Ramirez is a great all-around third baseman who can play anywhere on the infield and left field. His power numbers are at 89 against righties and 79 against lefties; he has great vision, and respectable, albeit not amazing defensive stats.

9. Fernando Tatis Jr.

OVR 94

MLB The Show 21’s cover athlete may only be 23, but he is unquestionably one of the biggest superstars in baseball. 90 speed, 94 base stealing, near-perfect power against both sides, and an arm with 99 behind it. His fielding, vision, and reaction attributes are down in the 50s and 60s, which are the only things keeping him from the maximum 99 overall, but there is no question it is fun to watch Tatis play both in real life and in this video game.

8. Nolan Arenado

OVR 95

Nolan Arenado is unquestionably the best defensive third baseman in baseball with 94 fielding, 99 reaction, and 84 arm throwing power. His attributes against righties are a little lower than you might hope for, but he will mash lefties with 99 power and 86 contact.

7. Shohei Ohtani

OVR 95

The cover star athlete for The Show 22 rightfully takes his place on the top-rated list. While he has low 60’s contact against both sides, his power is at 99 with great discipline and pretty good speed as well. Oh yeah, also, he has a great arm if you decide to put him in the field rather than on the mound.

6. Bryce Harper

OVR 95

Bryce Harper has been one of the most well-known baseball players since he entered the league at 19 years old in 2012. Now 29, he is one of the most feared left-handed hitters that righty pitchers will have to face, with 95 power and 88 contact. His 68 fielding leaves a bit to be desired, but you know you are playing him to hit bombs in big situations.

5. Aaron Judge

OVR 96

Surprising no one; Aaron Judge has big power in The Show. 99 power against lefties and 88 against right-handers. His fielding isn’t terrible either, with 89 for his spot in right field and 94 reaction. His vision is at 41, and his contact against righties falls to 71.

4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

OVR 96

Vladdy Jr. is one of the biggest superstar boppers in baseball right now. His contact rate against lefties goes down to 67, but against righties is 88. Combine that with 94 power against right-handers and 85 against left-handers, and you have one of the most intimidating presences in baseball.

3. Marcus Semien

OVR 97

Looking at Semien’s attributes will likely surprise you that he is so high on this list, but he has some great numbers all put together. Nothing exceeds his 85 power against lefties, but 81 fielding, 83 reaction, and 78 speed make him a great all-around package for a second baseman.

2. Ronald Acuña Jr.

OVR 99

Ronald Acuña Jr. is unsurprisingly tied for the maximum overall rating in MLB The Show 22. At the age of 24, he is the whole package. High 90s power against both sides, 90 speed, 92 clutch, and an accurate cannon for an arm in the outfield made him undoubtedly one of the best in all of baseball.

1. Mike Trout

OVR 99

It’s no surprise that Mike Trout is still the highest-rated player in MLB The Show. Sooner or later, he will likely lose that title to Ronald Acuña Jr., but at least for another year, his 89 speed, 91 contact and 99 against righties, and 85 contact with 83 power against lefties leave him as the best man available right now.