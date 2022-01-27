hitman-3-silent-assassin-guide-for-marrakesh

You have two targets to take down in The Gilded Cage mission in Marrakesh. One is taking refuge in the Swedish consulate, while the other is a military leader trying to overthrow the government. You’ve got to use all your skills in learning the map and mechanics of guards to get through the mission in one piece. This guide shows you how to do it all with a rank of Silent Assassin.

Loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only things you need to bring for this mission are the lockpick and a briefcase with the Remote Emetic Gas Device inside. It’s also worth bringing along a silenced pistol such as the Krugermeier 2-2 Dark for any pesky cameras. This route uses the basic starting location of the bazaar entrance.

Step 1: Get a waiter’s disguise

Screenshot by Gamepur

You first need to head right from your starting location to find the back entrance to the shisha bar. It’s the dark door in one of the walkways to the bar’s main entrance. Two men are standing next to it talking about a TV interview. You need to wait here for the conversation to end before the men walk away. See below for a map reference for this door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the men have walked away, check around you to ensure the coast is clear. Then, use the lockpick to unlock the door and go inside. Take this opportunity to retrieve the Remote Emetic Gas Device and conceal it back inside the briefcase. Then, dump it in the middle of the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the door that leads to the shisha bar and wait for the waiter outside to almost spot you. Then, run back inside and lean against the wall while he comes to investigate. He should see your briefcase and move over to it, so grab him, subdue him, hide his body, and take his disguise when he does.

Step 2: Get into the military base

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you have a waiter’s disguise, pick up the briefcase and get to the military base. It’s the location near the carpet shop that soldiers guard. See below for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to go up the stairs and turn left. Then, you must drop down the hole in the ground, but not before throwing your briefcase down first. Follow the path to the right, and you’ll come to the main square.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to sneak past the soldier doing drills without him spotting you. After the other soldiers have done pushups, he’ll turn away from you, giving you a chance to rush past and vault through a window into the main school building. Make sure you pick up the toy tank along the way.

Step 3: Get a soldier’s disguise

Screenshot by Gamepur

While you’re not trespassing inside the school building, every soldier will see through your disguise. So you need to find a soldier and take theirs. Head up the stairs with a massive hole in them nearby, and you’ll see a soldier patrolling an alley. See below for a map reference for this alley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Throw your briefcase out into the alley to distract the soldier. Then, vault out onto the ledge, drop down, and subdue him. No one else will come into this alley, so leave his body where it is and take his disguise. Then, pick up your briefcase and vault into the school again through the window in this alley.

Step 4: Kill the first target

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ve done all the hard work now. All you have to do is find the target upstairs and activate the Remote Emetic Gas Device just as you walk past him from behind. He can see through your disguise, but if you’re quick, he’ll feel too sick to care. The target will always go downstairs to the same room to throw up in a bin. Follow him inside, and then use your briefcase to subdue the guard on the phone. You can then kill the target however you want and dump both bodies in the nearby crate.

Step 5: Get inside the Swedish consulate

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pick up your briefcase and get out of the military base the same way you came in. You can use it to distract the guard near the hole in the floor from spotting you as you climb up. Now you need to run to the Swedish consulate on the opposite side of the map. It’s worth picking up any bricks you see along the way, but the toy tank should be good enough. The best way into the area is using the wall to the left of the entrance. See below for a map reference for this wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re over, run to the far side of the area. There’s a small building where a guard should either sit inside or stand outside leaning against the wall. Throw the toy tank to distract the guard away from the building. Then, get inside and take the disguise that’s sitting on the table.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you can get inside the Swedish consulate without anyone noticing you. Head right once you’re in to avoid the camera on the left.

Step 6: Become the masseur

Screenshot by Gamepur

You now need to become the masseur to kill the second target. He’s hanging out in the room to the left of the reception area. There’s a guard inside and a man who keeps walking in and out of the room. See below for a map reference for this room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting this disguise is tricky. You need to wait for the man to leave the room, then head outside. Open the door to the room and throw something nearby to distract the guard out of there. While the guard is gone, subdue the masseur and dump his body in the wardrobe. Now you’ll need to wait for the man to come back in, sip some water, and leave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When he’s gone, throw another object, such as the soda can on the table, while in cover to get the guard to come close to the wardrobe. Then, subdue him and dump his body in the wardrobe too. You may need to wait a second time for the man before finally changing into the masseur disguise.

Step 7: Kill the second target and go home

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you have the proper disguise, go to reception and speak to the receptionist. Make sure you dodge the camera as you trigger this conversation. The receptionist will tell you to go upstairs and massage the target. Use instinct to track him and follow him into the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your target will now willingly lie down on a table and let you massage them. You can do this for a long time, listening to them talk about their disdain for humanity as you do. When you’ve had enough, snap their neck. After that, you can head outside, jump back over the wall, and find an exit.