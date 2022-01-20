How to unlock the Krugermeier 2-2 Dark in Hitman 3

The Krugermeier 2-2 is a silenced pistol that’s been part of the hitman reboot trilogy since Hitman 2016. However, Hitman 3 Year Two added a special new variant of the weapon, the Krugermeier 2-2 Dark. This new variant is much darker than the original, fitting in better with Agent 47’s black suits more than anything else. This guide explains how to unlock the Krugermeier 2-2 Dark for your arsenal, so you can start using it anywhere.

Complete the first Elusive Target Arcade mission

Image via IO Interactive

When you complete the first Elusive Target Arcade mission, you’ll unlock the Krugermeier 2-2 Dark. This is the first mission in the game mode. To complete it, you must work your way through the mission, killing each target without dying or failing in another way, with increasingly complex additional objectives being added into the fray with subsequent targets.

While it might not be the most challenging mission in the game for experts and veterans, Elusive Target Arcade has an incredibly harsh penalty. If you fail, you’re locked out of the mission until the following day. this means that you need to get things right on your first attempt to unlock this weapon without having to wait for hours for future runs.