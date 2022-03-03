Hitman 3 Year Two March roadmap – More Elusive Target Arcade missions, Contracts Mode expansion, and new weapons

Hitman 3 Year Two has a new roadmap for all the content coming to the game in March. IO Interactive has demonstrated just how much it’s doubling down on the game this month. This guide outlines everything new coming to Hitman 3 over the course of the month.

Three new Elusive Target Arcade missions: March 3

The day the roadmap launched, three new Elusive Target Arcade missions were added to Hitman 3. These are similar to the first three added to the game at the start of Hitman 3 Year Two, but IO Interactive has outlined some differences. Some complications have been removed from the previous Elusive Target Arcade missions. In the future, complications that restrict how you can play each part of these missions, such as needing to hide all bodies, will be removed. By completing any one of these new missions, you’ll unlock the Sieger AR552 Tactical for your arsenal.

Elusive Target – The Collector: March 11

On March 11, The Collector will return to Dartmoor for another run. This Elusive Target is open to all Hitman 3 players, and all completions will count towards new suit unlocks.

Patient Zero Contracts Mode support: March 17

From March 17, players will be able to create custom Contracts and share them for others to complete in the Patient Zero story missions. These form a mini-campaign that players first experienced in Hitman 2016, but now their unique features, such as a virus that slowly spreads around the map, can be used in user-generated content.

Three more Elusive Target Arcade missions: March 24

Finally, three more Elusive Target Arcade missions will be added to Hitman 3 on March 24. Like the first batch, these will include targets from Hitman 2016, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3, so there could be something new in there for you. In addition, completing any of these missions will unlock a new silenced pistol, the HWK21 Covert.