How to become the club owner and have a sit down with the ICA in Berlin in Hitman World of Assassination – Last Call achievement

In Hitman World of Assassination, you will be continuously tested on your ability to eliminate threats, don their disguise, and infiltrate hostile locations. This is brought to the forefront in the Berlin level, where there is an achievement called Last Call. The description for it reads, “Become the club owner, and have a sit down with the ICA.” In this mission, called Apex Predator, the ICA is hunting down Agent 47, and you need to eliminate at least five of them to send a message to back off. Doing this achievement will unlock multiple challenges when you do so and test your stealth and infiltrating abilities. Here is how to unlock the Last Call achievement/trophy in Berlin.

How to become the club owner and have a sit down with the ICA in Berlin

The first thing you need to do is reach Hirschmuller’s Office on floor -2, so the very bottom of the nightclub in Berlin. This will require multiple costume changes and sneaking past tons of guards and, most likely, a few ICA agents. On your way down, we recommend getting your hands on an uzi that a guard is most likely to be holding. You will be in a gunfight for this achievement, so you need firepower.

When you arrive, you will find Rolf Hirschmuller talking to two bikers. Sneak to the left, and you will find a gramophone you can activate. This will distract Hirschmuller. Press yourself against the crate and subdue Rolf when he comes to turn the gramophone off.

After Rolf is subdued, stash his body in the nearby locker and look on the ground for his phonebook. Pretty soon, the bikers will stand up and leave the office, so there is no need to engage with them.

After they leave, walk over to the phone on the bar and interact with it to schedule a meeting with the security head – the leader on this ICA mission to take down 47, named Agent Montgomery. Message him, and he will come down.

If you have taken at least one of the other ICA agents out, which odds are you have at this point, you will hear over the earpiece that they are aware you are not who you say you are. Equip your uzi and sit in the chair in the office. Eventually, Montgomery will arrive and sit down to talk with you.

As you sit in the chair, you will notice a prompt to kick the table. Do NOT do this yet. Let Montgomery talk for a bit, and you will see more agents slowly enter the room. As they come in and stand, 47 will recognize them and confirm that they are ICA agents. Sometimes the agents can be a little slow arriving at the meeting, so be patient.

When three agents are standing behind Montgomery, now you can kick the table. The move will stagger Montgomery, and Agent 47 will use it as cover. Pull out your uzi and kill all four enemies. Once they have been dealt with, begin making your way out and towards an escape. It doesn’t matter what disguise you have on at this point; you will be seen as hostile in this lower part of the club, so you may need to deal with more guards. If you surpass the five ICA agents killed for the mission, they will begin to evacuate. Take out at least one, and you will complete the challenge Drive It Home.

Take a club security disguise, and once you go up a level, you should be free to make your way to exfiltration. Once you finish the level, the achievement will unlock.

John Hansen contributed to this article.