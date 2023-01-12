Hogwarts Legacy PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs

Hogwarts Legacy gives players a chance to attend the legendary wizarding school. For those planning to go through the game on a PC, you may want to double-check your hardware and make sure it’s ready to explore this open-world fantasy. Here’s what you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy Minimum and recommended PC requirements.

All Hogwarts Legacy PC requirements

The Hogwarts Legacy team has shared the requirements you should expect to meet or exceed if you want to play the game on your PC from their official Twitter account. They shared four variations of specifications you want to try and aim for when playing this game. There are the minimum specs to play the game, the recommended ones for high specs, the ultra specs, and the ultra specs for 4k.

January 12, 2023

Minimum specs

These are the minimum specs you want to have, but you might want to try to hit the recommended specs if you want Hogwarts Legacy to run smoothly on your machine.

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHZ)

Ram: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage: 85 GB HDD

Notes: SSD is preferred, but it does support HDD. This runs the game at 720p at 30 FPS, with low-quality settings

Recommended specs

These are the recommended requirements your PC should meet if you plan to play Hogwarts Legacy.

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz

Ram: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc A770

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage: 85 GB SSD

Notes: SSD, and runs the game at 1080p at 60 FPS, with the game running at high-quality settings

Ultra Specs

For those who want to run the game closer to show off some of the best graphics, these are the ultra-setting requirements you need to meet.

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80Ghz)

Ram: 32 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage: 85 GB SSD

Notes: SSD and runs the game at 1440p at 60 FPS, and you can use ultra-quality settings while playing

Ultra 4k Specs

These are the settings you need to meet if you plan to play the game on 4k.