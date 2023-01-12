Hogwarts Legacy PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs
The magical world might be graphically demanding.
Hogwarts Legacy gives players a chance to attend the legendary wizarding school. For those planning to go through the game on a PC, you may want to double-check your hardware and make sure it’s ready to explore this open-world fantasy. Here’s what you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy Minimum and recommended PC requirements.
All Hogwarts Legacy PC requirements
The Hogwarts Legacy team has shared the requirements you should expect to meet or exceed if you want to play the game on your PC from their official Twitter account. They shared four variations of specifications you want to try and aim for when playing this game. There are the minimum specs to play the game, the recommended ones for high specs, the ultra specs, and the ultra specs for 4k.
Minimum specs
These are the minimum specs you want to have, but you might want to try to hit the recommended specs if you want Hogwarts Legacy to run smoothly on your machine.
- Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHZ)
- Ram: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB
- DirectX Version: DX 12
- Storage: 85 GB HDD
- Notes: SSD is preferred, but it does support HDD. This runs the game at 720p at 30 FPS, with low-quality settings
Recommended specs
These are the recommended requirements your PC should meet if you plan to play Hogwarts Legacy.
- Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz
- Ram: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc A770
- DirectX Version: DX 12
- Storage: 85 GB SSD
- Notes: SSD, and runs the game at 1080p at 60 FPS, with the game running at high-quality settings
Ultra Specs
For those who want to run the game closer to show off some of the best graphics, these are the ultra-setting requirements you need to meet.
- Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80Ghz)
- Ram: 32 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- DirectX Version: DX 12
- Storage: 85 GB SSD
- Notes: SSD and runs the game at 1440p at 60 FPS, and you can use ultra-quality settings while playing
Ultra 4k Specs
These are the settings you need to meet if you plan to play the game on 4k.
- Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i7-10700k (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHZ)
- Ram: 32 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
- DirectX Version: DX 12
- Storage: 85 GB SSD
- Notes: SSD runs at 2160p at 60 FPS and uses ultra-quality settings