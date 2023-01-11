Hogwarts Legacy voice cast revealed with Simon Pegg taking his place as Hogwarts’ headmaster

A lot of information about Hogwarts Legacy has been making its way through the pipeline over the months leading to its release. Some of the latest information on the official Twitter account detailed various spells and potions you will have access to during your academic journey. The latest drop from Avalanche Software revealed the voices you will hear on your journey. There are plenty of accomplished actors and actresses on the list, but the most iconic of them is by far Simon Pegg, who voices Hogwarts headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black during your time at the school for witchcraft and wizardry.

The Hogwarts Legacy team revealed more information about both Phineas Black and Simon Pegg’s interest in the game and the Harry Potter movies and books. Two other prominent names in the cast are Sebastion Croft and Amelia Gething, who are taking up the role of the voice options for the playable characters. Their voices are the ones you will hear the most in the game alongside Pegg’s, but there were also a number of Hogwarts teachers showcased.

Join Simon Pegg as he dives deeper into the world of Hogwarts Legacy and shares what it was like portraying Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black. #HogwartsLegacy — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) January 11, 2023

Among the rest of the voice cast is Lesley Nicol from Downton Abbey, who is playing the role of Professor Matilda Weasley, Kandace Caine as Professor Onai, and Sohm Kapila who plays Satyavati Shah. Teachers and staff aside, actor Luke Youngblood, who you might recognize as Lee Jordan from the Harry Potter films, voices Everett Clopton, a Ravenclaw rulebreaking prankster.

Also, Asif Ali voices a Ravenclaw student who is an avid rulekeeper. Finally, where would the game be without one of the more iconic characters from the world of wizardry, Nearly Headless Nick? Nick is voiced by Jason Anthony, who also voices the Sorting Hat. The cast is just one more thing for prospective players to look forward to — as long as no more pre-orders get canceled.