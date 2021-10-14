Honkai Impact 3rd system requirements – minimum and recommended specs

Honkai Impact 3rd will be arriving on Steam in October, bringing miHoYo’s anime action game to a whole new audience. If you are wondering if you can run the game, then the answer is almost certainly yes.

Honkai Impact 3rd, just like Genshin Impact, was developed by miHoYo to run on a range of devices, including mobile phones. As such, while the game is certainly striking when running on PC, it is not known as a particularly demanding title to run.

Players can find a full range of the minimum and recommended specs below and will be able to check out how the game runs on PC already if they wish. While the game might be coming to Steam in October, it has been available through a separate client from the game’s official website for some time.

Mimimum

OS: Windows 7 SP1 x64

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-6100 or AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended