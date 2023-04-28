Honkai: Star Rail — How to Farm Story Bosses

Like any RPG worth its salt, Honkai: Star Impact lets you farm almost everything, whether it’s an enemy, a type of loot, and even big story bosses. However, it will take you a while to get to the boss farming, as there are only a few enemies worthy of being called a capstone challenge. The reward for defeating these bosses again is worth the effort and required if you want to max out your characters. Here’s how to access them.

How to Unlock Echo of War and Farm Story Bosses in Honkai: Star Rail

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can fight story bosses again, you need to unlock a new activity type called the Echo of War. Don’t expect to gain access to this endgame activity for at least a few dozen hours, as you need to reach at least Trailblaze Level 25 and complete essentially the entire story on Jurilo-VI.

After the fight with Cocolia, a quest called In the Dangerous Muddy Swamp will begin. Welt Yang will eventually send a series of text messages about a “high-frequency spacial energy surge.” This surge is the appearance of the Echo of War dimensional rifts through which specific story bosses can be fought.

At first, only the Doomsday Beast from the Space Station and Cocolio from Jurilo-VI will be available, but more unlock as you progress through the story of Honkai: Star Rail. For defeating these bosses, you receive several high and moderate-rarity Relics and, more importantly, advanced level-up materials for specific character Traces, one of the many progression systems characters use.

You can attempt Echo of War fights only three times a day, and they begin at level 38. If you’re expecting the same encounter as the original, think again. The Doomsday Beast was far more difficult for us, as the vast increase to its health bar and damage output made what was a fairly simple fight a serious challenge. Expect to spend 40 of your 180 daily Trailblaze Energy for each attempt, so farming story bosses in HSR is best done when you need new Relics and not experience or other upgrade items.