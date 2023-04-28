How To Get Relics in Honkai: Star Rail

Relics in Honkai: Star Rail are the icing on the cake, the cherry on top, or the extra shot of espresso in your morning latte. They add that extra oomph to the characters’ abilities, making them more potent. Think of them as the secret sauce that takes your gameplay to the next level. Without Relics, characters are just like any other ordinary heroes. With Relics, they become unstoppable forces of nature, ready to take on any challenge the game throws.

How to Farm Relics in Honkai: Star Rail

For those into other Hoyoverse games, Relics are like Genshin Impact’s artifacts. Honkai: Star Rail players looking to enhance their character’s abilities through Relics must put in some effort to acquire them.

One way to get Relics is to complete the game’s main missions and storyline. By exploring locations, players may discover Bountiful Chests containing Relics or purchase them from World Shops using Hertaerums, Shields, or Strale. However, players will need to reach specific Trailblaze Levels to gain access to them.

Players should consider heading to the Caverns of Corrosion for a quicker way to get Relics in the early stages of the Honkai. To unlock Caverns of Corrosion, players must first assist Seele in rescuing miners during the “Ones Fallen into the Abyss” task on Jarilo-VI.

There are four Caverns of Corrosion locations with distinct Relic Sets.

Herta Space Station

Storage Zone: look for Path of Gelid Wind to find Eagle of Twilight Line and Hunter of Glacial Forest.

Jarilo-VI

Corridor of Fading Echoes: look for The Path of Drifting to find the Passerby of Wandering Cloud and Musketeer of Wild Wheat.

Great Mine: look for the Path of Holy Hymn to find Band of Sizzling Thunder and Knight of Purity Palace.

Everwinter Hill: look for The Path of Jabbing Punch to find the Champion of Streetwise Boxing and Thief of Shooting Meteor Relics.

Players looking for more challenging ways to obtain Relics can venture into Herta’s Simulated Universe at higher Trailblaze Levels.

In the first Simulated Universe, find the following relics:

Belobog of the Architects

Celestial Differentiator

Inert Salsotto

Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise

Sprightly Vonwacq

Talia Kingdom of Banditry

In the third Simulated Universe, find the following relics: