Honkai: Star Rail – Who is the Thief in the Old Foreman’s Treasure Companion Quest?

One of the many sidequests in Honkai: Star Rail, the Old Foreman’s Treasure becomes available in the latter parts of your time on Jarilo-VI. You accompany the young girl Hook as she looks to help her father deal with some ne’erdowells, then solve a mystery of a missing family treasure. A light detective minigame with some combat elements thrown in, the core question at the heart of the quest is, who is the thief that stole Fersman’s vein analyzer?

The Thief in the Old Foreman’s Treasure Companion Quest

When the time comes to find the thief in the Old Foreman’s Treasure quest, you’ll be presented with four choices: a cook, a helper, a tailor, and a merchant. You’ll need to talk to each, then deduce the culprit. After speaking to all four, you’re presented with the following conundrum:

The cook says the helper did it, having seen the helper leave Fersman’s tent with a box.

The tailor says she didn’t do it, as she was too spaced out to notice much of anything.

The helper is distraught, claiming he didn’t do it but presenting very little to deflect suspicion.

The merchant, after a “fee,” says the cook did it.

All of them are shifty in their own way, but the correct answer is the cook. He is a bit too calm, a bit too quick to cast blame, and presents himself as the most upstanding out of a population that seems to be anything but.

Once you pin the cook as the thief, he’ll run to Sampo, where you’ll catch him trying to offload the goods. A fight will ensue when you try to get the analyzer back, but the cook is no boss, just a regular vagrant mook with two small robot buddies.

With the thief taken care of, head back to Natasha’s clinic to finish the quest.