Horizon Forbidden West Trophy Guide – All Trophies in Horizon Forbidden West
A good platinum for anyone dedicated enough.
For trophy hunters, Horizon Forbidden West is an exciting game to get into. Not only is the game a great follow-up to Horizon Zero Dawn, but Aloy’s second adventure has some pretty standard trophies that will have you on your way to your next platinum. Even better, there are no trophies tied to difficulty, so you can do this at whatever level you wish. Here are all of the trophies in Horizon Forbidden West.
Platinum trophy
- All Trophies Obtained
Level trophies
- Reached Level 20
- Reached Level 30
- Reached Level 50
Story trophies
- Reached the Daunt
- Secured Passage to the Embassy
- Attended the Embassy
- Established the Base
- Recovered AETHER
- Recovered POSEIDON
- Recovered DEMETER
- Recovered Beta
- Discovered Faro’s Fate
- Flew on the Wings of the Ten
- Discovered Nemesis
Side quest trophies
- Chose a Desert Commander – The Gate of the Vanquished side quest
- Saved the Daunt – The Bristlebacks, The Twilight Path, Shadow from the Past, and Shadow in the West side quests
- Aided Kotallo – What Was Lost side quest
- Healed the Land-gods – The Second Verse side quest
- Recovered Alva’s Data – Forbidden Legacy side quest
Side objective trophies
- First Tallneck Overridden
- All Tallnecks Overridden
- First Rebel Camp Completed
- Defeated Asera – Investigated all Rebel Camps and helped Erend defeat Asera.
- First Core Overridden
- All Cores Overridden
- Obtained 3 Stripes at a Hunting Ground
- Obtained 3 Stripes at All Hunting Grounds
- All Acquisition Machines Killed
- All Recon Machines Killed
- All Combat Machines Killed
- All Transport Machines Killed
- Rode All Regular Mounts
- All Machine Types Scanned
- Completed 2 Flying Mount Quests
- Won 2 Gauntlet Runs
- Completed a Set of Salvage Contracts
- Completed 4 Rebel Outposts
- Completed 3 Relic Ruins
- Completed Arena Challenge Set
- Defeated Machine Strike Challengers
- Obtained All Weapon Classes
- Used all Elemental States
- Performed 3 Melee Combos
- Stealth Killed 10 Machines
- Tore off 100 Components
- Picked up 5 Heavy Weapons
- 10 Types of Machine Overridden
- Defeated the Enduring – Complete The Enduring errand
- Fully Upgraded a Valor Surge
- Upgraded 3 Weapons
- Upgraded 3 Outfits
- Upgraded Every Pouch Type
- Enhanced Weapon with Coils
- Unlocked 3 Weapon Techniques
- Skill Tree Learned – Unlock all of one skill tree
- Recovered 5 Different Collectables
- Used Dye Flowers – Unlock and apply a new dye
- Completed a Long Glide – Glide uninterrupted for a minute