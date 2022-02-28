Horizon Forbidden West Trophy Guide – All Trophies in Horizon Forbidden West

For trophy hunters, Horizon Forbidden West is an exciting game to get into. Not only is the game a great follow-up to Horizon Zero Dawn, but Aloy’s second adventure has some pretty standard trophies that will have you on your way to your next platinum. Even better, there are no trophies tied to difficulty, so you can do this at whatever level you wish. Here are all of the trophies in Horizon Forbidden West.

Platinum trophy

All Trophies Obtained

Level trophies

Reached Level 20

Reached Level 30

Reached Level 50

Story trophies

Reached the Daunt

Secured Passage to the Embassy

Attended the Embassy

Established the Base

Recovered AETHER

Recovered POSEIDON

Recovered DEMETER

Recovered Beta

Discovered Faro’s Fate

Flew on the Wings of the Ten

Discovered Nemesis

Side quest trophies

Chose a Desert Commander – The Gate of the Vanquished side quest

Saved the Daunt – The Bristlebacks, The Twilight Path, Shadow from the Past, and Shadow in the West side quests

Aided Kotallo – What Was Lost side quest

Healed the Land-gods – The Second Verse side quest

Recovered Alva’s Data – Forbidden Legacy side quest

Side objective trophies