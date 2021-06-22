How and where to find and defeat Sirens in Sea of Thieves

Players of Sea of Thieves are used to encountering friendly merfolk who will happily teleport them back to their ship if they go overboard. However, Season 3 and the A Pirate’s Life expansion introduces the Sirens, their nefarious counterparts. You may be familiar with sirens in mythology, and they function fairly similarly in Sea of Thieves. Where exactly in the game world can you find them, and how do you beat them in combat?

Sirens will show up in both the A Pirate’s Life Tall Tales and randomly in the larger map. If you are for whatever reason itching to fight Sirens, whether it be for commendations or Trials, finding any of them shouldn’t be too difficult on paper. We were able to easily find Sirens after jumping off our ship and swimming to open waters. Dive underwater, and the arrival of Sirens should be signaled by a short, eerie song. Sirens will appear in groups, typically with a Siren Leader at the front.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sirens have very basic scratching attacks, but they can also shoot out damaging bubbles, similar to the attacks from the Trident of Dark Tides. The Sirens will also make spinning sparkles with their hands, indicating that they are healing themselves and their allies. Siren Leaders will actually be wielding Tridents of Dark Tides — their attacks will be similar to normal Sirens, but they will swing at you with the Trident instead of scratch and shoot larger bubbles with the Trident.

Fighting underwater will obviously be different from fighting on land, as you have more space to move around. However, keep in mind that you will begin to drown and lose health the longer you are underwater. Coming up for air will be useful not just for saving health, but for dodging bubbles. Keep pelting Sirens with sword swings, and try your best to aim your firearm, even if it’s harder in the water. Should you defeat Sirens, they may drop Siren Gems from their chest, which you can sell at any Trading Company. Defeating a Siren Leader will have them drop their Trident, which you can then wield for yourself.