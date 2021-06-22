How to find and use the Trident of Dark Tides in Sea of Thieves

The Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life expansion introduces a lot of concepts for new story quests, but much of these items and other features carry over to the larger game as well. The Trident of Dark Tides is one such feature — it is an item that you can pick up and use as a weapon. In combat against AI or player enemies, it is similar to the Ashen Winds skull, if you replaced breathing fire with blowing deadly bubbles. But how does this trident work in gameplay, and is it tough to find them?

How to find the Trident of Dark Tides

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Trident of Dark Tides will be available during scripted moments in the A Pirate’s Life Tall Tales, but there is a number of ways to find and obtain one or several of these staffs in the main adventure mode. Here are some ways we and other community members have found the Trident of Dark Tides:

Defeating a Siren Leader

Sinking a Skeleton Ship

Finding one in a shipwreck

Opening a Skeleton Fort vault

Found randomly washed up on a beach

How to use the Trident of Dark Tides

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep in mind that this is an item that you carry — you cannot sprint or interact with anything else, including your own inventory, while you are wielding the Trident of Dark Tides. You are able to put it down to the ground if you need to use your hands for anything else, or if you want another player to pick it up for their own use. Shooting bubbles with the Trident involves holding the primary fire button or trigger; let go to release a bubble. This will be much easier if you hold the alt-fire button or trigger, as it will aim your Trident forward and have it at the ready.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three different levels of bubble you can shoot at enemies, and it is entirely dependent on how long you hold the primary fire button. Small bubbles are good for directly impacting enemies, and for high pressure situations. Medium-sized bubbles will have some splash damage. And finally, the largest bubble you can make will have a greater amount of damage and knockback.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Note that the Trident has a limited amount of charge, as indicated by the blue crystal. As the blue light fades, your bubble “ammo” is being depleted. The color of your staff will also start to fade into grey. Once the Trident is entirely out of charge, it will actually dissolve in your hands.