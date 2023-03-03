How difficult is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

When figuring out a game that is good for you, it’s good to know how difficult it will be. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an excellent example of trying to gauge the game’s difficulty level before diving into it to see if you can withstand being frustrated with it and if it will be a good experience for you. Gauging Wo Long’s difficulty can be tricky, and this game won’t be for everyone. This guide covers how difficult Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is and how to overcome that difficulty.

Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty a difficult game to play?

Wo Long can be a difficult game. For those who have played outer soulslike games, this is on the same level, with incredibly tough bosses where you need to learn their movesets and equally difficult foes there precise parrying, dodging, and recovering health is critical. Wo Long is a slightly tougher game in the same way that Sekiro was in that it’s mostly a game about parrying and correctly landing those than purely dodging out of the way or blocking an attack.

Although it feels like an option for the parrying in Wo Long, it’s incredibly critical to gameplay. It’s one of the best ways to gain an advantage against multiple foes and to take down bosses, delivering the most damage. If you can’t time the parry well enough, you’ll feel forced into a corner to continue trying it until you get it correctly. It’s a tough learning curve, and you can easily feel forced into a particular type of combat.

On top of that, Wo Long has a unique Morale system that you’ll gain as you progress through any level. This serves a soft level for the level but is treated differently than your character’s actual level. You do lose this when you die, but you can steadily increase the amount you start at by finding Battleground flags throughout the mission, displayed on the top right of the screen, next to the map. Locate these to increase your Fortitude level, which does make dying easier, but when you first start a level it can be challenging to increase it.

Overall, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a challenging game but can be overcome with practice. The parrying and the Morale rank system can be tough to learn when first playing.