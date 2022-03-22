How do Directives work in Rune Factory 5?

Rune Factory 5 has you play either a male or female who, after protecting a little girl from monsters, loses their memories. When they awaken, they have no they find themselves in the small town of Rigbarth with no memories. However, due to your heroic act, you become a SEED ranger. As a SEED ranger, they’re tasked with protecting the town and solving any problems the residents may have. You soon find yourself in the middle of a mystery, where the land’s rune energy is being depleted and more people are losing their memories.

A perk of being a part of SEED is that you can enact Directives, which is exactly like the Orders from Rune Factory 4. Directives allow you to give yourself upgrades, like expanding your bag storage, getting licenses so you can craft new items and festivals where you can compete against the townsfolk in competitions or spend precious time with your significant other.

To enact a Directive, you’ll need to talk to Eliza, the mascot for SEED who is sitting on the desk inside the SEED Rigbarth building. Each directive will cost SEED points (P). SEED points can be obtained by completing quests from the townsfolk, shipping items, defeating monsters, or capturing Wanted Monsters. will cost as little as 50P to as much as 10,000P.

You can cancel Directives in the game, but only the festivals. Canceling a festival will cost 1,000P, so you may as well keep the festival and save those precious points to enact another Directive later.