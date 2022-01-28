How do Eldritch Orbs work in Path of Exile?

With the Path of Exile’s Siege of the Atlas expansion bringing so many new mechanics to the game, there’s a lot to grasp if you want to get ahold of the best gear you can. As you work your way deeper into the expansion, that will mean using a few rare new currencies, the Eldritch Orbs.

Image via Grinding Gear Games

There are three different types of Eldritch Orb to find: the Eldritch Chaos Orb, Eldritch Exalted Orb, and Eldritch Orb of Annulment. Each one of these will give you the ability to manipulate an item’s Eldritch Implicit modifiers in a different (and highly specific) way. If you aren’t sure how these powerful modifiers work, or if you just need a refresher, you can take a look at our guide that explains how to gain and manipulate them with Eldritch Ember and Eldritch Ichor.

The Eldritch Orbs will affect items in different ways depending on which Eldritch Horror dominates the item. To determine this, you just need to check which of the Eldritch Implicit modifiers is a higher tier. The modifiers gained from Eldritch Embers correspond to The Searing Exarch, while the modifiers gained from Eldritch Ichors correspond to The Eater of Worlds.

Once you’ve determined which Horror is dominant, the process becomes more straightforward. Eldritch Chaos Orbs can be used to reroll an items prefix or suffix modifier. Eldritch Exalted Orbs can be used to add prefix or suffix modifiers. Eldritch Orbs of Annulment can be used to remove prefix or suffix modifiers.

