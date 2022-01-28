How do Eldritch Ember and Eldritch Ichor work in Path of Exile?

With the preview of Path of Exile’s Siege of the Atlas expansion giving plenty of new details of what to look forward to in update 3.17, there’s no small amount of information to catch up on about all the new endgame content coming our way. Among some of the most significant new additions are two new consumable currencies: Eldritch Ember and Eldritch Ichor.

Image via Grinding Gear Games

These new currencies will drop from maps in Siege of the Atlas, and they have the power to replace an item’s existing implicit modifiers. The modifiers that will take their place will be from a pool of the new Eldritch Implicit modifiers, which are more powerful than standard modifiers.

Additionally, each item can have a maximum of two Eldritch Implicit modifiers, with one corresponding to each of the Siege of the Atlas Pinnacle Bosses, The Eater of Worlds and the Searing Exarch. Both Eldritch Ember and Eldritch Ichor come in four tiers, offering different levels of modifier. From lowest to highest, the tiers are Lesser, Greater, Grand, and Exceptional. Although the modifiers get more powerful with each of the four tiers of currency, there are in fact six tiers of power, which can be reached (on one of the two modifiers) by using the method below.

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Once you’ve managed to get the modifiers you’re looking for, you also have the ability to use another new currency, the Orb of Conflict, to adjust their power. This is done randomly, and is always a trade-off, meaning that as one modifier gains power, the other loses power. And, if a Lesser Eldritch Implicit loses a tier in the process, it is removed entirely.

