How do Team Star base raids work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

One of the main mechanics of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will involve the players fighting dozens of grunts trying to make the leader of the respective Team Star base come out. These intense raids on Team Star bases can be a bit confusing, as we have never seen something like this in previous games. There are many Pokemon fighting left and right and you can easily lose one of your own on the way. To make sure that everyone is safe and that you can easily win the battle, here is how Team Star base raids work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to win Team Star raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To enter a Team Star base in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will first need to defeat a grunt at the entrance and then press a button at the gate. When you approach this gate, the game will ask you if you are ready, as only your first three Pokemon will take part in the raid. This does not mean that the rest won’t be there for the boss battle, it just means that the first three will be useful for the raid.

When the raid starts, you will have a timer and a goal. You will need to defeat the shown amount of Pokemon in the time stated. If all your Pokemon faint or the timer runs out before you managed to defeat the necessary amount of Team Star Pokemon, you will lose the raid and have to start over.

The moment the raid starts, you have to run toward the Pokemon that the grunts have gotten out of and press R on your controller to send your Pokemon to fight. As the first Pokemon you sent out fights, you can start to send the second one, and then the third to fight the other Pokemon around.

Once you defeat a batch (usually of 3 to 6 Pokemon), you will have to run toward the Pokemon you can see in the distance. Do this a couple of times until you reach the defeated Pokemon goal shown above. If one of your Pokemon shows signs of getting defeated, you can run either toward Clive or toward a vending machine to heal your Pokemon.

After you manage to beat enough Pokemon, the leader of the Team Star base will come out, ready to battle you, as you try to take their badge.