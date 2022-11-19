How to craft TM 009 Thunder Fang in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With the addition of the TM Machine, players can now craft any ability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but they will first need all the necessary materials. There are countless new materials fans can gather in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and as many TMs to be made with them. Players can teach their Pokemon any skill in the game as long as they have the necessary resources to craft their respective TM. So, to help you teach your Pokemon a cool new move, here is how you can craft TM 009 Thunder Fang in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 009 Thunder Fang in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly two things you will need to craft the Thunder Fang TM 009 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

800 League Points (LP)

3 Shinx Fang

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. Luckily, the Thunder Fang TM only needs 800 LP to craft, leaving you to worry only about the Shinx Fangs. To get the Shinx Fang item, you will need to find the Pokemon and defeat it a few times. You should get around 2 to 3 fangs per Shinx defeated if you are lucky.

Related: How to craft TM 012 Low Kick in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Thunder Fang ability is a great move for Electric Pokemon with a high Attack stat since it is a Physical skill. It has a 95% accuracy, which means that, if a Pokemon uses some move that lowers your accuracy, this ability can become a bit unreliable. However, with 65 power and a 20% paralyzing chance, the Thunder Fang ability can decide a battle from the moment it has started.