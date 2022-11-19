Can you catch Titan Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

As you spend time exploring the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will be tasked with winning all gym battles and becoming champion, bringing down Team Star, and defeating Titan Pokemon to make some amazing sandwiches. However, most Pokemon veterans have gotten used to catching every Pokemon they stumble into, even legendary ones. So are the Titan Pokemons any different from legendary Pokemon? Can we catch Titan Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Well, here is the tried and tested answer.

Do Pokeballs work on Titan Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find your first Titan Pokemon, which should usually be the Stony Cliff Titan, you should see that the battle menu is the same as it would be in normal trainer battles. The option to use a Pokeball doesn’t even exist. This means that it is impossible to catch a Titan Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

However, Titan Pokemon are just bigger versions of normal Pokemon, which means that, besides the size, they aren’t special. This means that you can always catch that Pokemon’s smaller versions, just not this humongous one. This makes sense, as having a giant, overpowered version of a normal Pokemon wouldn’t be fair when battling the other trainers of Paldea.

Even though you can’t catch these Titan Pokemon, there is something even better that you can get by defeating them. Each time you beat a Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will get Arven to make you a sandwich that can help heal your legendary Pokemon, either Koraidon or Miraidon, and help them become usable Pokemon. You will get upgrades for their motorbike form and will also advance their plotlines.