How does Dynamic Resolution work in Rune Factory 5? Answered

Rune Factory 5 has hit the Switch and is the first new game in the series since 2012’s Rune Factory 4. The game takes the farming mechanics of the Story of Seasons series, adds a bit of the romance elements of a visual novel, and rounds it all off with a sprinkling of combat to keep everything moving forward.

With a decade passing between the previous game and this one, there are a whole host of new settings for fans to wrap their heads around. Some of them might initially be confusing, like the Dynamic Resolution setting in the game’s preferences. Here is everything you need to know about this setting and when you should switch it on or off.

What is Dynamic Resolution?

Dynamic Resolution is a setting that changes the output resolution is changed automatically depending on how graphically intensive the game is at any given moment. This is generally implemented to avoid visual glitches like screen tearing or dropping frames and works best with modern TVs and monitors, which can match the output frame rate.

By default, Dynamic Resolution is set to on in Rune Factory 5. However, some users with older TVs might experience some performance issues, particularly dropped frames and uneven, jittery visuals. Going into the settings menu and setting Dynamic Resolution to Off can help the game run smoother, though it might cause the loading screens to be a bit longer as well. Turning it back on when playing in handheld mode can make the game run faster without worrying about these performance issues.