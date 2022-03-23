All Marriage Candidates in Rune Factory 5 – Every character you can marry

In Rune Factory 5, you’re able to marry any of the eligible bachelors or bachelorettes regardless of your character’s gender, a first for the series. This welcome change allows for players of any sexual orientation to finally romance whoever they want, as long as they’re one of the marriage candidates. There are a total of 12 marriage candidates in the game, six bachelors and six bachelorettes. If you haven’t decided who you would like to romance in the game, here’s an overview of each marriage candidate in the game.

Bachelors

Cecil

Screenshot by Gamepur

Available to talk to at the start of the game, Cecil is an aspiring detective who is ready to solve any mystery that may be plaguing Rigbarth. However, he does seem to think everything, even something small like a pair of missing glasses, is a big case. However, the residents of Rigbarth can count on him if they ever need help, even with the most minor of tasks.

Lucas

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t meet Lucas until you clear the Kelve Lava Caves. Lucas is a respectful gentleman who has recently lost his memories, much like the protagonist. He believes he’s a deity of some kind due to him being able to teleport objects to any distance. Whenever he sees the protagonist, he always wants to make sure they’re doing okay and smiling.

Martin

Image via XSEED

A resident you’ll meet at the start of the game, Martin is a blacksmith who works alongside Darroch as an apprentice. He’s work-focused, with forging being the only thing he thinks about. Martin isn’t a very social person and can be incredibly blunt, which may turn some people off. However, he begins to open up to the protagonist the more they talk to him.

Murakumo

Screenshot by Gamepur

The friendly owner of the Blue Moon. Murakumo is always smiling and kind to a fault, as he’ll give his guests free baths and food. He wants to make sure that everyone around him is enjoying themselves, even if that means he’ll have to take a hit to his profits. Immediately after moving into Rigbarth, Murakumo is there to welcome you with open arms.

Reinhard

Image via XSEED

After clearing the Belpha Ruins, you’ll meet Reinhard who is a knight and protector of Lady Beatrice. With a strong sense of justice, Reinhard will do anything to protect those he cares about. He’ll never impose himself or his beliefs on others, making him a well-respected person in the town. He’s also kind. However, just be aware that he can’t cook, as he will sometimes give you failed dishes, which is an item he likes receiving.

Ryker

Image via XSEED

Ryker is a carpenter who works alongside Palmo at Palmo’s Studio. However, despite being an amazing carpenter, Ryker prefers to sleep the day away and he doesn’t care where he does it. At work or in the forest, as long as he can get shuteye that’s all that matters to him. At night, however, Ryker is much more energized.

Bachelorettes

Beatrice

Screenshot by Gamepur

Accompanied by her loyal knight Reinhard, Lady Beatrice is from a far-away kingdom who now resides in Rigbarth. Due to being sheltered, she doesn’t have a good understanding of the outside world and didn’t have many friends back home. However, she’s ready to change that with her newfound freedom. She loves to read, play instruments and ride monsters.

Fuuka

Screenshot by Gamepur

A were-animal, Fuuka is a traveler who went from town to town until ultimately deciding to stay permanently in Rigbarth. A second-language learner, Fuuka is slowly picking up on human speech and tries her best to interact with everyone around her. She works alongside Priscilla’s sister, Elsje, at the cafe.

Lucy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You bump into Lucy at the start of the game. She has a competitive, friendly side to her that she shows often to the protagonist, constantly challenging you to a competition. This could be because she always loves to be around others. Although she hates losing, she cares more about the time you spend together than if she won or not.

Ludmila

Screenshot by Gamepur

A character you meet later in the game, Ludmila is a succubus who loves falls in love with the protagonist at first sight. She’ll often flirt with you or try to change the subject into something more risqué. Despite her flirtatious nature, however, she doesn’t go beyond just casual flirtations and tries to keep her distance from you due to something that happened in the past You’ll bump into her often if you wish to grow flowers, as she’ll run the floral shop in Rigbarth.

Priscilla

Image via XSEED

An absolute sweetheart, Priscilla is a gentle young woman who can instantly light up a room. She wants to venture outside of Rigbarth, but an incident in her past has left her terrified to do so. However, as she watches the protagonist, she starts to find the courage within herself to start taking the steps to leave. She’s childhood friends with Lucy, the latter of who is always making sure she’s safe.

Scarlett

Screenshot by Gamepur

A fellow SEED ranger, Scarlett is a half-elf, half-human who returns to Rigbarth after being sent on a mission. She joined the organization to follow in her father’s footsteps. A fantastic worker, Scarlett does everything by the book, which can cause problems when things go south. Occasionally though, she will struggle with morality.