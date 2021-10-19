How does Fear Level work in Call of Duty: Warzone?

For a limited time, Call of Duty: Warzone will be celebrating The Haunting event throughout October. The event will be all about Halloween, so you can expect to see plenty of scares and horror themes throughout the event. For those jumping into a Call of Duty: Warzone game for the themed event to play Ghosts of Verdansk, you will have to deal with Fear Level. Your Fear Levels will increase over time, and horrible things begin to happen when it reaches 100%. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how your Fear Level works in Call of Duty: Warzone and what it does.

Your Fear Level is a unique meter in Call of Duty: Warzone, exclusive to The Haunting event. It will be consistently going up while playing the game, and these are the many ways it can increase during your Warzone match.

Being shot at by enemies

Being hit by enemy equipment

A Killstreak happening near you

Seeing dead bodies or ghosts

Squadmates going down or being eliminated

Camping

When your Fear Level reaches 100%, something haunting happens. Unfortunately, the developers have not detailed that information, and we’ll be learning about what mechanics players have to deal with during their match. We’re going to guess this has something to do with multiple hallucinations. If you want to win a match in Ghosts of Verdansk, you must have your Fear Level below 100%.

You’ll be able to decrease your Fear Level by eliminating players or ghosts, reviving a teammate, completing a contract, or by remaining in Sacred Ground. Make sure to keep your eyes on the lookout for Sacred Ground.