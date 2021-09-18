How dual land cycles work in Magic: The Gathering Arena

Lands are the most important card in Magic: The Gathering. They determine how and when you can bring creatures, spells, and artifacts to the field. There are five basic types of land in MTG Arena but Innistrad: Midnight Hunt shakes things up a bit by adding a new dual land cycle to the game. It is far less complicated than it sounds so let’s tap a few lands and uncover what it’s all about.

Dual cycle lands enter the battlefield tapped unless you control two or more other lands. They are designed for decks built with two or more colors. However, they are not exclusive to multi-colored decks. You can add as many of them to your deck as needed, no matter if it’s a single color or several.

Image via Wizards of the Coast

This type of land is best for decks built around summoning land quickly. There are multiple card abilities that allow you to find land in your deck and put it on the field. Having a multi-color deck with a lot of dual lands will help ensure you are able to bring out any permanent more quickly and don’t fall under the effects of mana screw.

There can be some confusion when using dual lands. If, for instance, it enters the battlefield at the same time as another land, the new land will not count as deciding if the dual land enters tapped or untapped.