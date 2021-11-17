How enchanting works in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is the newest title in the League of Legends universe. In this game, you’ll play as six different champions who have all come together to head to the Shadow Isles in order to uncover the secrets of the deadly Black Mist, which corrupts anything that gets enshrouded in it.

As with many other RPGs, in this game, you are able to make your current equipment better through enchanting. Enchanting them will give those items permanent buffs. There are three types of enchantment: weapon, armor, and then infusion. Infusion allows you to infuse these items to increase their rarity and stats.

When enchanting, you’ll need materials. They can be purchased in shops, found in crates or chests, or you’ll be rewarded with them at the end of every battle. If you find yourself ever wanting to save a few of these items for another enchantment, you can also decrease the amount needed for the recipe. However, that will lower your success chance. If an enchantment is unsuccessful, you’ll keep the weapon or armor but lose the ingredients. Infusions require 100% of their materials so you won’t be able to lower the amount needed for those.

If you want to make your weapon better and have plenty of materials for it, you can use the excess to put towards something called Overflow. Overflow is achieved when you add more ingredients than needed to a recipe. Doing this will increase the quality of the enchantment, so we recommend doing this if you find yourself in the position to do so.