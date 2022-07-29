How Fabricators work in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Fabricators are used for creating items that you can use in battle, for crafting, and more. These items are scattered about the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and require a bit of work to get up and running. Doing so will reward you with tons of items for a low cost. Here is everything you need to know about the Fabricators in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to unlock Fabricators

You won’t have access to Fabricators until you reach chapter two. During this time, you will be in the lower part of the Aetia Region after being freed from the Flame Clock. You will spot your first Fabricator in front of the Feronnis Hulk in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During this time, you will learn that each of the Feronnis Hulks has a Fabricator attached to it that can be used to generate items of various rarities. Activating these Fabricators requires you to activate the Feronnis Hulk that it is attached to. This is done by harvesting Aether from Aether Channels and returning it to the Feronnis Hulk. This will power up the hulk and allow you to use the Fabricator.

How to use the Fabricator

Screenshot by Gamepur

To use the Fabricator, you simply need to walk up to it and press the A button. When you interact with the Fabricator, it will tell you the amount of gold that is needed to activate it. In this case, the required amount of gold is 300. Proceed with the transaction if you have the required amount of currency and the Fabricator will turn on, spitting out a large number of items nearby for you to pick up. The items that you get will mainly be normal items but you can get rare ones on occasion.