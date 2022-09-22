If you’ve absorbed any marketing or online edits for Session: Skate Sim, you’ve probably seen players that know their way around grinds. It looks like they always have exact control over which side they pop out to. This advanced system isn’t hinted at within the game, expecting you to figure it out for yourself. This guide will help you understand how grind pops work in Session: Skate Sim.

Grind pops working in Session: Skate Sim, explained

Screenshot by Gamepur

By default, grind pop direction is dictated by weight distribution. When grinding a ledge or rail, pay attention to the board and the skater’s body. The side of the ledge or rail with the largest portion of the board or the skater’s body leaning over it is the side you will automatically pop out to when performing any trick. If there’s equal weight distribution, such as during a 50-50, you’ll pop out on the side you approached the grind.

Controlling grind pop direction is simple, but it will take plenty of practice for new players. To choose grind pop direction, you need to let go of the grind input. Immediately afterward, flick either analog stick in the desired direction. Alternatively, flick either analog stick up or down if you want to remain on the ledge or rail for a multi-grind line. Speed is the crucial factor here. If you take too long, you’ll either bail, or the pop just won’t occur.

Let’s use a fronstide nosegrind in regular stance with the standard left foot/right foot controls as our example. Approach any grindable surface with an ollie, nollie, or flip trick and hold the left stick up to perform the frontside nosegrind. Because grind length can vary depending on multiple factors, you don’t need to perform this next step immediately. Let go of the left analog stick entirely once you’re ready to start.

As soon as you’re no longer touching the left stick, flick either analog stick right to pop right. Flick either stick left to pop left. If you want to remain on the same ledge or rail, flick your stick up or down. Even with the left foot/right foot controls, you do not need to worry about your stance or the type of grind you’re in. Flick in the desired direction with whichever stick your body naturally motions toward in the heat of the moment.