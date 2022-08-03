Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will work widely different from previous Pokémon games. Typically, a mainline Pokémon game has you working your way through multiple gyms and exploring the game on a distinct path. For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you have the freedom to explore the game and go out in any direction you want to explore, which muddles how the story will progress and how Gym Leaders work. This guide covers how Gym Leaders and story progression will work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Gym Leaders work

Battling the various Gym Leaders and earning the world title will be one of the three major storylines in Scarlet and Violet. The Gym Leaders will not have a set order, giving you the chance to explore the entire game in any direction you want. You can try your hand at defeating these Gym Leaders when you’re ready or spend time preparing your Pokémon team for the challenge awaiting them. How you progress through this traditional journey is free for players to explore.

How the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet story progression works

The overall main story progression in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet centers around three main stories. The main story we know about so far is the traditional Gym battles and the treasure hunt every player will have a chance to work through as they explore the Paldea region. How these stories weave together has not been officially revealed, but we’ll be learning more in the coming months.