What are the differences between Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, the highly anticipated ninth generation of Pokemon, has officially been announced for late 2022. The reveal was during today’s Pokemon Presents, debuting cinematic gameplay showing off a diverse variety of locations including major cities, deserts, forests, and a seaside manor which is seemingly where your trainer will begin their adventure.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the first titles in the series where the trainer’s default outfit will be different depending on which version you pick up. Currently, we do not know any details about version-exclusive Pokemon or additional features that could be exclusively based on the version you get. The two legendary Pokemon that will likely be the face of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have yet to be revealed as well.

Your starter outfit differs depending on which version you own; above is from Pokémon Scarlet.

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company shared following the event that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be “a richly expressed open world” where Pokemon will be walking all around the region seemingly bringing a similar experience to Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Alongside gameplay, we also learned about the three new starters; Sprigatito, a grass feline-type Pokemon, Fuecoco, a fire type that has mixtures of a crocodile, t-rex, and an apple, and lastly Quaxly, a water type duck that has either a pompadour hat or hairstyle — another thing yet to be confirmed.