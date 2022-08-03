Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s story challenges players to complete a Treasure Hunt

The ninth generation of Pokémon begins this fall. The “gotta catch ’em all” slogan has been a staple of the franchise since the beginning, but Scarlet and Violet are looking to hook you with a new phrase. “Today we begin… the treasure hunt!”

That’s a call to adventure from Clavell, the director of the academy that you’ll be attending in the game. The newest trailer features the schoolmaster talking about the Paldea region, where Scarlet and Violet are set. He challenges players to “travel across Paldea, get to know the region, [and] find something to treasure.” The trailer highlights Paldea’s “rich culture,” new Pokémon, and people.

From the sounds of it, the real treasure will be the connections we make along the way, as cliche as that may sound. Even so, it’s fair to expect some sort of reward for completing Clavell’s treasure hunt. There’s also a new Terastal mechanic in Scarlet and Violet that resembles treasure, as it coats Pokémon in a diamond-like substance when activated. It’s not just their looks that change either — Tera Pokémon can actually alter their type too. That’s sure to shake up the competitive meta, big time.

Every trainer’s journey will be different in Scarlet and Violet. Gym Leaders and story progression work differently this time around, letting you tackle the game’s main challenges in any order. The new generation also supports four-player co-op as you explore Paldea and engage in Raid Battles. Those are returning in Scarlet and Violet, and they’ll incorporate Tera Pokémon this time around.

There will be a lot to discover solo or with friends when Scarlet and Violet arrive. There are plenty of new Pokémon like Fidough and Cetitan, plus new Paldea regional forms like a Poison-type Wooper. The next generation begins this fall: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s release date is Friday, November 19. Preorders are open now, and you can get a bonus Flying-type Tera Pikachu if you buy ahead of time.