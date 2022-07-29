How healing works in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Healing in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is not a straightforward mechanic. When you start the game, you only have a single healer in your party, and you rely on them to take care of your Defender and yourself throughout combat. Because Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an RPG, many might wonder if there are any healing items or anything more you can do than having a healer in your party. Here’s what you need to know about how healing works and if there are healing items in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to heal in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Healer role in your party will be the primary way you protect your party members and ensure they stay alive in combat. The healing they do will be through Arts, and they will lay down area-of-effect abilities that apply healing over time, or they will provide a group healing for everyone in your party. Because they’re using Arts, these abilities have a cooldown, and you may need to wait sometime before receiving another heal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Most of the healing will occur in combat. When your party drops out of combat, your healer will provide healing effects much faster, giving you a chance to recover before the next engagement. We recommend double-checking your entire party’s health before fighting another series of enemies.

Are there healing items in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

We can confirm there are no healing items in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. All the healing you receive in and out of combat will come from the character in the Healer role, which means you need to be careful about how you structure your party in the game. If your healer is struggling to assist the party, you may want to review the Arts and Accessories they’re using and find a way to boost their respective stats to help everyone. For example, swapping out an Art might be the missing key you need to defeat a Unique Monster or boss you encounter during your adventure.