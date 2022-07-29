How to change to Classic Targeting in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The targeting system in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 changes things from the previous games. When you attempt to cycle targets, you will go through all of the targets in the present area, going through them all in random order. If you’re trying to track a particular enemy in a group, it can make it difficult to pin it down. You can change this and return to how it worked in previous Xenoblade games. Here’s what you need to know about changing to Classic Targeting Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to change the targeting system in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

When you’re ready to revert to the Classic Targeting, open up your menu and scroll down to the Options. From here, go down to the Game selection, and you will now have the chance to change the targeting system. It will be labeled as Targeting Controls, and you want to switch from Default to Classic.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With Classic Targeting, you will go to the closest enemy to your character when you swap targets. The targeting reticle will highlight this enemy, and your allies will not treat that target as the primary foe if they follow your leader character. This can be helpful for veteran Xenoblade players and others who might struggle with a large amount of cycling the Default Xenoblade Chronicles 3 targeting system works.

If you want to go a step further, underneath this setting is the Targeting controls in battle. We recommend switching to Enemies in Battle from the default All setting. With All, your character will freely target nearby enemies, even if they are not in combat with your party. This can quickly cause problems and overwhelm your party if you’re trying to take out only a handful of enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve finished with those settings, save them, and leave the menu to try them out in combat.