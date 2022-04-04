Kyber Bricks are large collectibles you’ll want to find as you progress through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You can find them all over the game, especially in the many locations and planets you can visit as you progress through each episode. As you’re traveling through space to land on these planets, you can find Kyber Brick Comets floating through space. Here’s what you need to know about how Kyber Brick Comets work in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The Kyber Brick Comets are large objects floating in space above planets. You can find one floating through space whenever you unlock a new planet. You’ll need to locate the Kyber Brick Comet location in orbiting the planet and fly over to it using a ship. Once you reach it, all you have to do is shoot at it as it flies through space and destroy it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll be able to see the health bar of the Kyber Brick Comet at the top of your screen while shooting at it. After the Kyber Brick Comet has been destroyed, you’ll collect all five of the Kyber Bricks that drop off of it. You cannot miss any of these Kyber Bricks, so you don’t have to worry about losing these large objects as you’re playing the game. You can complete them while playing through story missions or jumping through hyperspace.