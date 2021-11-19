You’ll be able to find multiple berry bushes during your adventure in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These berries are beneficial to your Pokémon as treats to heal them or increase specific traits about them, such as their beauty, friendship, or happiness. After you pick a berry from a bush and plant another, how long do berries take to grow in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

After you plant a berry, it will take 24 hours for the berries to regrow. You’ll have to wait a full day for them to reappear after planting them. If you want to increase the number of berries you receive after planting them, all you have to do is water the berry bushes every so often after planting them in the ground.

We checked, and if you turn off your Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl application and advance the time on your Nintendo Switch, the berry bush never appeared. You’ll have to wait until the game advances by 24 hours, and you’re able to collect the berries from the bushes. If you’re looking to farm berries, it seems like you’re a bit out of luck until you wait the specified amount of time.