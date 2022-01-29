How long does it take for space-time distortions to activate in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

If you’re on the hunt for exclusive items and rare Pokémon, you want to be on the lookout for space-time distortions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These events happen every so often while you’re exploring the wilds of Hisui. You’ll see a giant bubble appear in a specific area of the map, and if you make it there, you can find rare Pokémon inside them. The trick is to be there when they activate. How long does it take for the space-time distortions to start in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Many players have reported that it seems to take from thirty seconds to five minutes for these events to activate. When you arrive before they’re ready, you’ll see a large, clear bubble surrounding a specific area. You’ll want to wait on the outside of it. Then, when it’s ready, the bubble changes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The overall timer seems to vary. But you might find yourself waiting outside of a space-time distortion for several minutes until it activates. You can choose, while you’re waiting, to run inside of the bubble. You can still effectively be there and have the event activated if you are inside of it, waiting for the event to begin.

We recommend you use the time you’re waiting for these events to begin to prepare. They contain some of the stronger Pokémon you’ll find in Pokémon Legends, and they can quickly overwhelm your party if you’re not ready to take on these challenges.