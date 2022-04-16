How long does it take to beat Back 4 Blood?

Back 4 Blood is a game that wants to bring you back to play through its Campaign levels continuously. Between the Game Director and Card System, the more they can make each run feel different, the better chances players will return for additional sessions. That being said, some people only want to play through a campaign one time, see the credits, and call it good. With that style of play in mind, how long does Back 4 Blood take to beat?

How long your playthrough of Back 4 Blood is going to rely on a lot of things. For starters, how well you and your team of Cleaners work together and get through missions will be huge. If you are failing runs, you have to start from scratch on missions, and the consequences are worse on harder difficulties.

With the above being said, if your team is having good success, you should play through Campaign missions and reach credits at somewhere between 8-11 hours. Now with the Tunnels of Terror expansion out, that will add on Campaign time if your team chooses to pursue those levels. We would guess that might push your playtime closer to the 15 hour range.