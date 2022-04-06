How long does it take to beat Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Answered

Lego games traditionally like to stay dedicated to the source material they draw from. Whether it is Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter, there are always multiple stories you can go through and spend plenty of time in. In the case of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you have nine movies to make your way through with hundreds of characters and dozens of side quests. How long does it take to beat this game?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a pretty meaty game that can capture a lot of your time if you let it. In the course of writing our review of the game, it took probably about 15 hours to beat the main story. That focuses on just getting through all of the nine episodes’ main story missions. Of course, your time will vary depending on how much side content and exploring you do in the world.

The timeline listed above is a pretty standard main story progression time for many games nowadays. However, if you want to experience and collect everything the game offers, you will be playing for dozens of more hours. Early estimates of times to complete the game have been listed anywhere between 40 and 65 hours. As more time goes on and more people achieve everything, there will be a closer range from which to draw your time estimates.