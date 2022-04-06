Is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga a remake? Answered

There have been multiple Lego Star Wars throughout the years. These games have changed each time. Many of these games focused on the earlier movies, detailing specific Episodes, while others were created around trilogies. The Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features all nine films. Is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga a remake of any of these games?

We can confirm that this game is not a remake. The Skywalker Saga is an entirely new game that is not a remastered version of any previous games. It is completely new to the Lego Star Wars franchise, and you’ll find a brand new adventure throughout the entire game.

However, these games go through the same stories that you’ve played before. It features all nine Star Wars movie episodes. If you’ve played a Lego Star Wars game before, the main story will be slightly the same but features many brand new things the development team, TT Games, worked on for the game, with new mechanics, battles, and cutscenes. The plot remains the same because these are retellings of the Star Wars movies.

Although the main stories are similar, the side content and galaxy exploration is brand new to the Lego Star Wars franchise. You can explore much of the galaxy, unlocking new planets and locations to visit as you work through the Star Wars Episodes.