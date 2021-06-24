How long does it take to beat Scarlet Nexus?

In Scarlet Nexus, players will play as Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall, the two playable protagonists. Members of the OSF, they take on the strange creatures that have been attacking people, trying to protect the population and figure out how to stop them.

If you are wondering how long it will take to beat the game, there is actually a lot of consider. In general, and average play through should take about 20-25 hours. This will vary depending on the difficulty that you play at, and player skill. It will also depend on how long you spend focusing on the main story over side quests, and whether you just sprint between objectives and waypoints or take the time to explore the world of the game.

A very important aspect of completing Scarlet Nexus is also which character you play as, and whether you want to experience the full story or not. If you want to finish the campaign with both characters, learning about each one, and experiencing a subtly different campaign, then you will need to double the length of time spent in the game. In this sense, Scarlet Nexus is great value for money, as a full completion actually means playing through the campaign from the point of view of both characters, and experiencing different content while doing so.