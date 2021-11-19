How long until Pokémon arrive at Honey Trees in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

The Honey Trees in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are designed to attract Pokémon to them. Typically, these are rarer Pokémon, and you’ll want to place honey on any Honey Tree you encounter. But how long do you have to wait for a Pokémon to arrive? Here’s what you need to know about how long until a Pokémon comes at Honey Trees in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’re in for a bit of a wait, but not as long as the berry bushes. You’ll only have to wait six hours before a Pokémon arrives at a Honey Tree. When they’re there, you’ll be able to see the tree shaking, and if you interact with the tree, you’ll be able to encounter the Pokémon and potentially capture it to add it to your collection.

We attempted to shut down our Nintendo Switch and advance the time on our console to make this time limit go faster in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Unfortunately, we could not find a Pokémon at the location after we advanced several hours ahead, but less than 24 hours. Therefore, you’ll have to wait the full six hours before returning to a Honey Tree location and trying to see what Pokémon arrives there.

If you do not check the Honey Tree after 24 hours, the honey and the Pokémon will no longer be there, so don’t forget about revisiting these honey trees.