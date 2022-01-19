In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll be exploring the Hisui region and learning about the many Pokémon inhabiting the many habitats. You’ve likely seen several of these Pokémon before, and a handful of them come with additional Hisuian forms exclusive to that region, with new typings and moves to learn. But the real question is, how many Pokémon are in the Pokémon Legends: Arceus PokéDex?

So far, ahead of the official Pokémon Legends: Arceus launch, these details have been leaked online. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm the information that they are sharing. Supposedly, they’ve been in contact with individuals who received the game ahead of time, well before the official January 28 release date, and have been pouring through the information. They have shared that the entire Pokémon Legends: Arceus PokéDex comprises 242 entries.

These entries include all of the Pokémon from the Sinnoh region, which the Hisui region will eventually become. While the Sinnoh PokéDex lists 151, to fill out the remainder of the entries, there a handful of other Pokémon that appeared in other entries.

At this time, we cannot confirm this information, so take these details with a grain of salt as they arrive online through these leakers. We will be updating this guide to verify the information during our playthrough of Pokémon Legends: Arceus when the game releases.