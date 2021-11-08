How many vacation homes can you design in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, players are able to join Happy Home and create vacation homes for the various villagers in the game. You’ll be scouring the shores of the Happy Home Resort in search of clients who want their dream getaway to be made. Alternatively, you can invite villagers from your island to the resort and do the same for them.

You’ll then be told their theme and three essential items that have to be in their home. The rest is up to the player, who can decorate the house with an assortment of items, wallpapers, and flooring. Players can even change up the exterior of the house, adding pathways, and customizing inclines. After each job, the player will be awarded Poki which can then be used to purchase items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can fit multiple residents on a single plot. At the moment, there’s no known limit to how many villagers you can put on one island. Community members and other outlets such as Game8 were able to fit as many as 15 villagers on one island and haven’t been asked to move any of their residents to a different plot. As a result, the number of total vacation homes you can have in your game is unknown. We will continue to look into this and update this guide with our findings.