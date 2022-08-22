How Momentum works in Madden 23

In Madden 23, there will be more than just your players giving you the upper hand against competition. This is because of a tug-of-war style Momentum bar, a current-gen exclusive feature that unlocks special abilities for teams who continuously make impactful plays. These abilities include the power of icy kickers without a timeout and leaving the opposing QB without wide receiver button prompts. Here’s how you can get the most out of this momentous mechanic in Madden 23.

What does Momentum do in Madden 23?

Momentum is essentially a reward that is earned when teams flourish on offense or defense. As shown below, it is tracked on a meter that lies above the in-game scoreboard and slowly grows over the most recently successful team. Success is determined through numerous actions, such as obtaining first downs, touchdowns, interceptions, sacks, and forcing turnovers. However, you may find this bar shrinking and moving toward the opposite end the more your opponent pulls off big plays.

Image via EA

Momentum will then eventually surpass symbols on the bar as you continue to move down field or hold your opponent in place. These symbols represent powerful abilities, or M-Factors, that will remain activated for as long as you have its required momentum. Although you will likely see different M-Factors each game, those playing at home will always have an extra M-Factor that is unique to their particular team. For instance, only the Eagles have the “Linc’d In,” an M-Factor that allows the team to earn Momentum faster than their opponents when playing at Lincoln Financial Field.

Related: How to ice the kicker in Madden 23

It is also important to note that even teams losing by the largest of margins can earn Momentum right away. With just one large 60-yard gain, your team can empty the bar on your opponent’s end and instantly fill the Momentum bar on your end. This should then help push you towards a comeback with the M-Factors given to you. Aside from Momentum, those playing Franchise may also want to spend Skill Points. These points can be used to buy perks for certain position players and can be incredibly effective when an M-Factor is activated.