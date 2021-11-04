How much are the storage expansions in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update?

As you toil away at making your Animal Crossing island as presentable as possible, you are going to fill up your pockets with tons of items that you don’t want to carry around. That is where the storage comes in. Place all your unwanted items in here so you can grab them when needed. That being said, you eventually will run out of space in storage. With that in mind, you will need to pay for some storage expansions. Here is how much they cost in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

To be able to expand your storage you will first need to have fully expanded your home and paid the debt for those expansions. This includes three rooms branching from your main room and the upstairs and basement rooms. While those upgrades will increase storage, the most they will give you is 1,600 space.

To increase your storage space after the full expansions, you will need to talk to Tom Nook in the Resident Services building. Choose “About my home…” and then “Expand my storage.” Unlike the home expansions, these costs will not have loans and need to be paid upfront. They will take effect the following day after you buy them.

The cost of the expanded storage is 500,000 bells to go to 2,400 items. This is obviously a lot to pay for storage but will free up a lot of space for you. With that in mind, we recommend only doing this if you are routinely running out of places to put things.