How much money does Asmongold make streaming? – Twitch leaks 2021

When the anonymous Twitch hack leaked the details of every user on the platform, there was a mad scramble to secure accounts and hide the data. However, after it was picked up and reposted by most major outlets, the income of the platform’s most popular streamers was irrevocably publicized for anyone to find if they wanted to. This article will cover how much Twitch paid Asmongold for roughly two years of work.

Between August 2019 and October 2021, Asmongold was paid $2,551,618.73 for subscriptions, bits, and advertisements on his streams. This figure works out to be roughly $212,634.88 per month, but that will increase and decrease each month based on seasonal factors and advertiser budgets. It’s also worth adding that Asmongold makes additional money from YouTube videos, donations on streams, and potentially other sources such as brand or sponsorship deals. All of this would push his income even higher for that period.

Asmongold has amassed a massive following on Twitch but is generally regarded as one of the best quality streamers out there. He plays various games and tends to stick to the game when it comes to discussions with his community, rather than discussing the world or politics too much. Interestingly, when this anonymous leak first hit, his earnings were alleged to be $19 million, and the only thing he said about it was that it was wrong. However, that figure has since been corrected, and he hasn’t spoken about it again, claiming he doesn’t care.