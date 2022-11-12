How old is Mario from the Mario games? Answered

Mario has been jumping around and saving everyone from Bowser for decades. Regardless of how long he has been doing it, he appears to be in pretty good health. He can jump well over his height and has pretty good strength for someone his size. With all of this in mind, how old is Mario?

How old is Mario from the video games?

When Mario was first created by Shigeru Miyamoto in the 1980s, he was intended to be a middle aged man, about 40 or so. Since that time, however, the perspective of Mario’s age has changed. As is the case with most times people ask Nintendo questions about their character’s canon, the answer has changed over the years, and there really isn’t a satisfying answer right now.

In 2005, Shigeru Miyamoto had an interview where he said Mario was between 24 and 25. This being said, Miyamoto is not a person that buys too much into the backstories of characters and only cares about the “funness” of the game itself. He has also said in a separate interview, “…little lies like that can go unnoticed. So we lied a lot. I mean, Mario is this weird old dude who can jump three times his height, so who’s counting?” Additionally, in the Japanese version of Super Smash Bros. Melee, his trophy says he is “about 26 years old.”

Overall, Mario does not really look like someone who is in his mid-20s, but as stated above, Nintendo hasn’t given an official answer in a while and likely will not any time soon. Nintendo does not really like to get into the specifics of the characters they make too often, so don’t expect a concrete answer for this unless the Mario movie gives us something.