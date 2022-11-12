How old is Luigi from the Mario series? Answered

Luigi has been helping Mario with various adventures near the very beginning. While he didn’t appear in the original Donkey Kong, he was the pallette swap second character in Mario Bros. and has since gone on to have his own adventures as well. With how long he’s been in games, though, how old is Luigi?

How old is Luigi from the Super Mario games?

Because Luigi is less talked about than Mario in the video games, there is not any aspects of his age expressly being said at any point since the 1980s. That being said, we know he is the younger twin brother of Mario. In the Yoshi’s Island games, they are both the same age as babies, Mario is just slightly older and Luigi is the taller younger brother.

Since we know that the Mario Bros. are twins, we can say that Luigi canonically is between 24 and 26 years old because that is the age area creator Shigeru Miyamoto said they were in in 2005 and the Japanese version of Super Smash Bros. Melee has a trophy description stating Mario is about that age.

Considering both of those sources have been from a while ago, there is a chance that Luigi is closer to at least his 30s now, but there has been no indication that he has aged at all. This is an area that Nintendo doesn’t typically like to go in with their characters, so there’s a chance we will never know the true current age of our favorite green clothed plumber.

There is a chance that the Super Mario Bros. movie could give us some answers to the background of Mario and Luigi, but don’t expect any of these answers to come from the games any time soon.