How old is Tails from the Sonic the Hedgehog series? Answered

Tails has been a big part of Sonic’s adventures for a number of years. While he often takes the role of a sidekick, he has been known to take center stage at times. Tails is almost as iconic as Sonic himself, as the two are rarely seen apart. Just like other characters in the franchise, he exhibits the same inability to age as Sonic does.

Tails isn’t the same age as Sonic, but he still doesn’t appear to have aged a day since his debut. The only clue to Tails’ age is that he is younger than Sonic, but that isn’t a big clue. How old is Tails, and what is the best way to calculate his age?

How old is Tails based on in-game lore?

According to Wikipedia, Tails is eight years old, which is younger than Sonic’s established age of 15. This number is supported by the Japanese Sonic Channel, which lists Tails’ age as eight years old as well. Unlike Sonic, he doesn’t seem to have any birthday celebrations that would increase his age. It is safe to assume that Tails will always remain the same age no matter which game he appears in.

Tails does make an appearance in the second Sonic live action movie, which takes place eight months after the first film. Unlike Sonic, who could have gotten older during that time period, Tails makes his first appearance in the film at eight years old. He wouldn’t have had those same months to grow older, and thus keeps his current age. You can’t go backwards with his age like you would with Sonic, since he can’t potentially be seven years of age when he didn’t appear in the movie.

How old is Tails based on his game appearances?

Tails first appeared in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which was first released on November 21, 1992. Given Tails’ age of 8 years, he would be 37 years old if you added the two together. Tails either ages incredibly slowly or has managed to maintain his pristine youth.

You could also calculate Tails’ age as zero and only count the years since his first appearance (though it won’t match up with in-game lore). That would make Tails 29 years old since his first debut. Having a presence in the franchise for 29 years isn’t nothing, and it’s a testament to his popularity that he shows up as frequently as he does.

While he takes on the role of sidekick, it’s hard to imagine the Sonic franchise without Tails. He’s been assisting Sonic as a young eight year old, flying around and providing support for over 29 years. No matter how you choose to calculate his age, he still looks great.