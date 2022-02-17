How pitch suggest in co-op works in MLB The Show 22

MLB The Show has always been a series that focuses on making improvements in really interesting ways. Last year, Sony San Deigo Studio brought the game to the Xbox family of consoles, and this year it comes on the Nintendo Switch. With an ever-growing ecosystem, it seems SDS is finally ready to unveil a feature that fans have been waiting for. This year, you can play online co-op with regular MLB teams and your own Diamond Dynasty squads in 2v2 and 3v3 modes. The co-op will come with many new features, including the ability for non-pitchers to suggest a pitch to the one on the bump. Here’s how it will work.

The pitch suggest feature is an easy way to show a teammate where a pitch should go. Maybe you need to remind them to keep that curveball in the dirt, or maybe you notice that the batter swings a lot on inside pitches.

To do this, simply hold the back right shoulder button on your controller: R2 on the PlayStation consoles, RT on the Xbox consoles, or ZR on the Nintendo Switch, and then press the face button of the pitch you would like to suggest. Move your stick the same way you would if you were pitching yourself.